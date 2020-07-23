Siptu: thousands of aviation staff will be made redundant

Thousands of aviation industry workers here will be made redundant in the near future, according to a Siptu.

The union is to appear before the Oireachtas Covid Committee on Friday. In an opening statement from the union, seen by the Irish Examiner, it says that although all sectors have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the impact on aviation has been among "the most severe", and Ireland’s air traffic decline is among the worst in Europe.

Dublin Airport Authority is seeking between 750 to 1000 redundancies in Dublin and Cork airports and has offered a voluntary severance scheme to workers.

Aer Lingus is seeking 500 redundancies in non-pilot grades.

Likewise, Shannon Airport has indicated it will be seeking a reduction in staff numbers through voluntary severance, part-time working and career breaks. "Management is also proposing an unacceptable 20% pay cut until 2023," the union statement reads.

"Unless there is a significant and immediate upturn in international travel, which is extremely unlikely, there will be thousands of redundancies and a prolonged reduction in earnings for workers remaining in aviation.

In May 2020:

• Dublin Airport recorded 2,319 flights, an 89.4% decrease on May 2019

• Cork Airport traffic saw 260 movements, down 95.3% on May 2019.

• Shannon Airport reported 325 flights, down 86.9% on May 2019.

On the expected numbers of passengers using the airport this year and next, Dublin Airport achieved a record high of 32.6 million passengers in 2019.

It is estimated that Dublin Airport will have 8 million passengers this year and 21 million passengers in 2021.

The stark figures paint a bleak picture for the future of work in the sector, with many in the aviation industry on fixed-term contracts or in a probationary period already having had their employment terminated.

Other workers in the industry have suffered a loss in hours and income. In Dublin Airport, the "vast majority" of the 3,500 workers have suffered a 20% reduction in hours of work and pay.

Aer Lingus members have suffered a reduction to 30% of hours and pay in the operational areas, while other areas have suffered a reduction to 50% hours and pay.

All Aer Lingus employees in Shannon Airport have been put on temporary layoff since June 21.

SIPTU has recommended the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) for the aviation sector to summer 2021 to ensure that employment is maintained in the industry.