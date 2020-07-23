Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well 

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well 
Luke Nelson went missing yesterday afternoon.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Update: Luke Nelson has been located safe and well. The Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance. 

Earlier 11:10: Gardaí in Dublin are asking the public for their assistance in finding missing Dublin man, Luke Nelson. 

Mr Nelson, 31, went missing from his workplace in Kimmage Co Dublin yesterday afternoon around 1pm. 

When last seen, Mr Nelson was wearing a grey patterned shirt, black jeans and a black, zip-up jacket.

He is 5' 7" in height. 

His family are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Anyone with any information on Luke’s whereabouts are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

