Health experts calls for 'green list' expansion in EU-wide approach
Professor Lambert says decision making needs to be more tailored and specific in Ireland. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 09:53 AM

A leading medical expert is calling for Ireland to open up international travel to several more European countries.

15 countries were included in the 'green list' on Tuesday night.

People can now travel to those regions without having to restrict their movements when they return to Ireland.

It comes as one new Covid-19 death and 17 extra cases were reported here yesterday.

Professor Jack Lambert, from the Mater Hospital, is strongly critical of our green list and is calling for an EU-wide approach.

Professor Lambert said: "Yes, I do think more countries could safely be involved, for example, Spain. 

"We can't just make broad stroke decisions. We need to make individual sensible decisions that are safe. 

"Our reaction to date has just been: 'Close down the whole country'.

"I think we need to individualise.  The decisions made in Ireland, somebody described them to me as a blunt instrument. 

"We need really sharp, specific decisions made."

But another public health expert says travelling to any country is very dangerous at the moment.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, said even 'green list' countries like Gibraltar and Monaco are not safe as they are too close to Spain and France.

Professor Shelley said: "People really need to think very carefully if they were to go against the public health advice and go on holidays to really any country at the moment."

