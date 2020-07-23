Tourism package to the fore in July stimulus package

The government will launch a new stay-and-spend initiative to boost tourism as part of the July stimulus package today.

Holidaymakers will get €125 back on roughly €600 spent on accommodation and food bills.

As part of a new stay-and-spend programme the public will get money back for holidaying in Ireland in the form of a tax credit or rebate.

This rebate is one of the measures the government has decided to proceed with in support of the tourism sector.

The July stimulus will be launched this afternoon following a cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle.

It is expected both the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme will be extended until April next year.

The unemployment payment will be reduced in September to €300 a week, and further evaluated early next year.

While the structure of the wage subsidy scheme is likely to be changed and reduced over time as well.

Minister of State for Trade, Robert Troy said the wage subsidy will be reduced on a tapered basis to provide certainty for businesses in future planning.

Mr Troy said: "The Wage Subsidy won't be just cut off when it is cut off. It will be done on a tapered basis. It is going to give certainty for businesses.

"Businesses will be able to plan into the future and will know that they can make those plans with certainty that they are going to get 'X' amount of money for a set period of time."

The stimulus package is expected to be in excess of €7bn and will include funding for most departments.

It is likely to include significant funds for the retrofitting of schools, colleges and hospitals to allow them to re-open with social distancing guidelines.

There will also be significant business supports in the form of increased re-start grants and access to low cost loans through the credit guarantee scheme.