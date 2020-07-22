'Best dad we could have asked for': Daughter pays tribute to doctor who died from Covid-19

The daughter of a Dublin doctor who died after contracting Covid-19 has hailed his selfless dedication to his profession.

Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, 59, lived in Tyrrelstown with his wife and five children, three boys and two girls.

The Mater Hospital in the city said he spent three months being cared for “diligently and attentively” in its intensive care unit.

He is the eighth health care worker to have lost his life to the disease.

It’s clear Dr Ali was a kind, passionate, hard working, highly professional man, working on the front line to keep us all safe.



We remember that behind every reported number is a person who loves and is loved, who leaves behind a family and a community who will miss them.(2/3) — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 22, 2020

His daughter Dr Samar Fatima Ali said: “He has been incredibly dedicated to his profession and he lost his life to his profession.”

She told RTÉ News her father had been selfless.

“There are no words for the battle he fought every day.

“He’s been an outstanding doctor and the best dad we could have asked for.

“It was very difficult to see our father in so much pain.”

The hospital said the doctor provided selfless emergency care to Covid-19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during the pandemic.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid-19 illness,” its statement added.

“His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down-to-earth personality.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said his family and community would miss him sorely.

“He was a kind, compassionate, hardworking and highly professional man, working on the front line of Covid-19 to keep us all safe.”

HSE director general Paul Reid said the doctor worked diligently and selflessly to care for patients at all times and particularly during the pandemic (Niall Carson/PA).

A spokesman for the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said his tragic death at a young age reminded people once more of the sacrifices made by healthcare professionals, particularly at this time.

It said he was an exemplary medical professional with an immense dedication to public service.

“His expertise, care and warmth made an impression with patients and colleagues alike.”

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said he worked diligently and selflessly to care for patients at all times and particularly during the pandemic.