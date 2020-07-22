Disadvantaged children worse affected by Covid-19 lockdown, ESRI report shows

Inequalities between children and young people in Ireland have grown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) which shows that disadvantaged children have been worse affected by the lockdown.

There are now calls for action to address the short and long term impacts of Covid-19 on under 18s.

This report from the ESRI looked at the effects of the pandemic on children and young people examining things like education, family and peer relationships, and health and wellbeing.

It found that school closures and the lack of face-to-face interaction with friends and extended family is having a direct effect on children’s lives.

According to the study, the impact of the pandemic will be felt the most by young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special education needs.

Parental job loss and the possibility of longer-term unemployment will also affect child well-being due to greater stress caused in families.

Overall the report found that inequalities between the different class divides have grown as a result of the pandemic.

The report highlights the importance of policy intervention to address the various issues outlined.