Government 'actively monitoring' ways to obtain vaccine

The Government is "actively monitoring" all potential mechanisms available to obtain stocks of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available, an official from the Taoiseach's Department told a media briefing.

Assistant secretary of the department, Liz Canavan, said there has been a lot of talk about a vaccine and speculation about when it will be available.

"We are actively monitoring all potential mechanisms available to procure vaccine stocks as soon as it becomes available," she said.

Ms Canavan said Ireland has signed an expression of interest letter with two separate international mechanisms, which she described as a joint EU approach to Covid-19 procurement.

The intention is to ensure a coordinated action at European level to protect health and achieve optimal management of Covid-19 through vaccination.

This week GPs reported that they are seeing increasing cases of Covid-19 and referring more people for testing but that is what was supposed to happen, said Ms Canavan.

"The fact that we have access to testing and that we can spot clusters and track symptoms; that we are learning about the virus. All of this shows that the system is working and we are making progress."

However, the system will not work if people do not report their symptoms or delay reporting them.

"When this happens it puts not only the person but everyone around them, at risk," she said.