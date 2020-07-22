Lotto bosses confirm €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot was won in Leinster

The National Lottery has confirmed that the €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot was won with an online ticket in Leinster.

Lott chiefs are urging players in the province to check their online accounts and emails today.

They confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky ticket holder.

They are encouraging the player to get in touch to begin the process of claiming “their life-altering prize”.

A statement revealed that the winning ticket was a €2.50 Normal Play selection, meaning that the lucky player selected their own winning numbers.

The winning numbers were: 14, 15, 24, 29, 42 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.

“This lucky ticketholder in Leinster has woken up this morning to an email to confirm that they are the lucky winner of last night’s €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“We are still waiting to hear from this winner so we are encouraging all of our online user’s in Leinster to check their accounts and emails and if they are the winner, to get in touch so we can officially begin the prize claims process.

“€49.5m really is a life-changing sum of money so we will be carefully guiding this winner through this prize claims process over the course of the coming weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared when claiming this massive prize.”

The winner has 90 days to contact Lotto HQ and claim their prize.

The winner is the 16th person to win the EuroMillions top prize in Ireland, and the second to win it this year.

In February, a family from Mayo shared the €17m jackpot.

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner, scooping over €115m.