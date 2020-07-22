Gardaí concerned for man missing from Dublin who was last seen in Wicklow

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for help in locating a missing 49-year-old.

Paul Stuart is missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3, since Monday, July 20.

He was last seen in the Rathnew area of Co Wicklow at approximately 10:30pm in an 08-D registered black VW Beetle.

He is described as being 6’3” in height and around 13 stone in weight.

He has red hair and blue eyes.

Paul was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.

Gardaí and Paul's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 040460140, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.