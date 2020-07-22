Call for compensation fund for people who followed Government advice and didn't travel abroad for holidays

The CEO of the Consumers Association of Ireland, Dermot Jewell has called on the Government to set up a compensation fund for people who followed Government advice and did not travel abroad for holidays.

At present the position is “if they don’t go they take the loss” he explained to RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

“Consumers have been left at the deep end.”

Consumers are not receiving funds from airlines if they adhere to Government advice on non-essential travel, pointed out Mr Jewell.

People are awaiting refunds and vouchers from airlines, but they have also lost money paid to hotels and car hire companies with no possibility of claiming back on their travel insurance.

There should be a compensation fund, offering “some proportion” of compensation for people who followed Government advice not to travel, he said.

Last night, the Government published a list of 15 countries which are deemed safe for travel.

People can now go to these countries without having to restrict their movements for 14 days when they return.

However, the advice remains for people to avoid all non-essential travel.

The countries on the green list are: Greece, Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that he expects insurance companies to respond to the official advice about travel to countries on the green list.

The Government is also adding significantly to the protocols at airports with the Passenger Locator Form going online from August 10, a call centre is planned with greater capacity to ensure everyone receives a follow-up call.

Mr Coveney added that the Government will be looking at countries and specific regions within countries that may become hot spots and ways to deal with the risk of travel to and from those areas.

Further measures could include a more targeted approach and could require people from those areas to take a Covid-19 test before they come to Ireland.

There could also be random testing at airports for passengers arriving from non-green list countries and for arriving passengers displaying symptoms, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney acknowledged that there was some confusion about the Government’s green list for travel, but denied that they had made a “hames” of it.