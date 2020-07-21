Body of man, 60s, recovered from Portlaoise apartment

Body of man, 60s, recovered from Portlaoise apartment
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 19:30 PM
Sarah Slater

Gardaí have recovered a body from an apartment in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that they believed the man had passed away from natural causes.

In a statement, gardaí said: “There is nothing to indicate that the circumstances around the man’s death are suspicious. It appears he died from natural causes.” 

It is understood that the man passed away some time ago and that his body lay there undiscovered for several days.

It is believed that the man is aged in his 60s and although not originally from Portlaoise, he comes from a neighbouring county.

