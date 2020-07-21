€20k of drugs seized in 'Operation Tara' raid in Co Wicklow

Revenue officers today seized 550g of herbal cannabis, 110g of cocaine (subject to analysis) and 105 valium tablets with a combined estimated value of €20,000 as part of the intelligence-led 'Operation Tara'.
The seizures were made following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Co Wicklow as part of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, and the Baltinglass Detective Unit.
Gardai arrested a 29-year-old Irish man at the scene. The man is being detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1994 at Baltinglass Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups.