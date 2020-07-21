€20k of drugs seized in 'Operation Tara' raid in Co Wicklow

Some of the drugs seized in today's Operation Tara raid in Co Wicklow.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 18:19 PM
Digital Desk staff

Revenue officers today seized 550g of herbal cannabis, 110g of cocaine (subject to analysis) and 105 valium tablets with a combined estimated value of €20,000 as part of the intelligence-led 'Operation Tara'.

The seizures were made following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Co Wicklow as part of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, and the Baltinglass Detective Unit.

Gardai arrested a 29-year-old Irish man at the scene. The man is being detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1994 at Baltinglass Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

