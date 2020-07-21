Leaving Cert results will be issued through online portal this year

Leaving Cert students will receive their results online when they are issued in September, the Department of Education has confirmed.

This year, students will receive their results directly through the calculated grades portal, and not from schools as traditionally happens.

Results will be issued to students at 9am on September 7. They will also be issued simultaneously at this time to students’ schools.

Schools are being asked to support students in an “appropriate” way on the day.

For example, this could be by allowing students to come to the school at a scheduled time on the day if they wish.

Schools could also make staff members available by phone for students to discuss their options following their results.

Students will also be required to respect social distancing and to behave in a responsible way, in line with public health advice, according to the Department of Education.

Education minister Norma Foley said, “It is important that we recognise the unique set of circumstances for these students, and that we all ensure they get the support that they need.

“I am confident that schools will, through their support teams, ensure that the students they have supported and nurtured throughout their post-primary education will be supported on this important day and the following days.

“I urge students to ensure that they opt-in on the Calculated Grades Student Portal this week for their Calculated Grades, before the deadline of 4pm next Monday July 27."

More than 50% of Leaving Cert students, and 28% Leaving Certificate Applied students have opted-in to date for calculated grades.