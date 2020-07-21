Environment taxes fall for a second consecutive year 

€5bn of environment related tax were collected in 2019, a drop of 2.1% on 2018
Environment taxes fall for a second consecutive year 
39% of environment related tax came from transport tax - including motor tax and registration tax.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 13:50 PM
Mairead Cleary

Figures released by the CSO today reveal that the government collected €5bn in taxes in 2019, a drop of 2.1% on 2018. 

The fall in tax is owed to the decrease in Public Service Obligation levy, mainly associated with the expiry of the Peat PSO Scheme during this period.

 


Of the tax collected, 60% came from energy tax (mainly taxes on transport fuels) with another 39% coming from Transport taxes (including motor tax and registration tax). 

At its peak in 2012, pollution and resource taxes reached €67m, last year that figure was €20m. The plastic bag and landfill levies accounted for €6m and €12m respectively. 

Government records surplus of €1.4bn in 2019 

climate changeenvironment

