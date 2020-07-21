Coronavirus: Cabinet expected to sign off on 'green list' 

Cabinet Ministers are expected to meet later to finally sign off on the green list of countries which are deemed safe to travel to.

Malta, Cyprus, Italy and Greece are expected to be on the list while the UK and America are not.

People will not have to quarantine for two weeks from this list of countries, which is expected to be small.

The list had been set to be published on Monday, but the EU summit in Brussels delayed this.

One leading health expert has said people should not go on holiday to any of the countries included in the 'green list’.

UCC professor Gerry Killeen says all foreign holidays should continue to be off-limits.

“For me, I look at a green list as a step forward to steady return to normality, but it’s not the time for a holiday," he said.

“If people are looking at a green list where we can all totally relax, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating.

“But it’s important that we start to build up a club of countries that are working together towards the same exit from this really difficult chapter.”

The advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team remains that there should be no non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, it is understood that there is ongoing tension within the coalition partners over publishing the list, with Fianna Fáil and the Greens opposed to the idea.

Public health experts have pointed out the contradiction of asking the public not to travel unless for essential purposes, yet also publishing a list of countries it is safe to visit.

It is understood this concern has been flagged by cabinet members to their colleagues, stating their wish to take "a more cautious" approach.