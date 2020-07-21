Flying ants won't be coming to Ireland from Britain, says wildlife expert

A swarm of flying ants are not making their way to Ireland from Britain, according to a wildlife expert.

Images from the UK Met Office over the weekend showed a swarm over south-east England, with similar patterns showing over Ireland.

The Met Office tweeted a video of the swarm and said: “It’s not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise…

“The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast.

“During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday’.”

However, wildlife expert Éanna Ní Lamhna says they will not be flying across the Irish Sea.

She said: “They’re not coming this way. They’re not flying across the Irish Sea.

“They’re not going to gobble us up in our beds or run away with our sugar. That’s not what’s going to happen.”

Last week, a spokesman for the UK weather service said there are likely “thousands” of ants within the swarm.

He said: “It’s not unusual for larger swarms to be picked up.

“A similar thing happened almost exactly a year ago on flying ant day.

“On days like today, when it is sunny, the radar detects the swam but we are able to see they are not the same shape as water droplets, and in fact look more insect-like.”

Flying ant day occurs when males and new queens leave the nest to mate, with many ant colonies doing so on the same day.

- additional reporting from Press Association