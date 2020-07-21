Number of people on disability allowance grew by nearly 6,000 last year

Number of people on disability allowance grew by nearly 6,000 last year
John Dolan, Chief Exexutive Officer, Disability Federation of Ireland. Picture: Maura Hickey
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 07:39 AM
Digital Desk staff

The number of people who receive disability allowance grew by nearly 6,000 last year.

The Disability Federation of Ireland claims people who receive the payment are in poverty.

Disability allowance is a means-tested social welfare payment that’s capped at €203 a week.

The number of people who receive the allowance has grown by nearly 10% over the past two years - from just under 134,000 in 2017, to nearly 141,000 in 2018, to almost 147,000 last year.

In 2019, almost a quarter of the recipients were in Dublin, while nearly 18,000 were in Cork, just over 8,000 were in Galway and there were marginally fewer in Limerick.

Leitrim had the least, at just over 1,000.

John Dolan, chief executive of the Disability Federation of Ireland, says most people with disabilities have huge financial problems.

“Of the people who are of working age, the great majority of those are living in poverty,” he said.

“The risks of poverty rate for people with disabilities in Ireland was about 37% in 2018.

“And that’s about 10% higher than the EU average.” 

More than €1.7bn was paid out in disability allowance payments last year, which was €119m more than in 2018.

Read More

'Green list' should only include countries trying to get Covid-19 rate to zero, says health expert

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 20th July GPs believe stigma is preventing people from getting coronavirus test, say NPHET
Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 'Green list' should only include countries trying to get Covid-19 rate to zero, says health expert
Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton 1935 - 2020 Funeral of Jack Charlton to take place today
disabilitypovertysocial welfare

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices