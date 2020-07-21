Funeral of Jack Charlton to take place today

The funeral of former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton will take place later this morning in north-east England.

He died aged 85 last weekend after a battle with lymphoma and dementia.

Charlton got his first professional contract at just seventeen with Leeds United.

He was first called up for the English national squad in 1957 and was part of the team that beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final to win the Jules Rimet trophy.

After management stints in the English leagues, he was picked to manage the Republic of Ireland in 1986.

It marked an unprecedented international run of form for the Boys in Green with a famous shock win over England at Euro 88, and making it to the World Cup quarter-finals in Mexico two years later.

His funeral cortege will leave his family home in Dalton, near Newcastle, at 9am this morning. It will travel the area to allow locals pay their respects before arriving to for a service at West Road Crematorium in Newcastle at a quarter to noon.

His younger brothers Gordan, Tommy and Bobby Charleton are due to attend, along with his wife Pat, daughter Deborah, and sons John and Peter.

Back home, football fans will gather at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin to celebrate Charlton's life, 30 years after traffic was brought to a standstill when he took Ireland into the quarter-finals of Italia '90.