Meeting to be held on extending eviction and rent-increase ban
Richard Boyd Barrett TD during a People Before Profit press briefing at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 15:53 PM
Digital Desk staff

The cabinet will hold an over-the-phone meeting later today to discuss extending emergency protections for tenants, enacted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, amid the ongoing housing crisis.

The state-mandated freeze of rent increases and evictions is due to expire at midnight tonight, but Ministers are expected to approve an extension, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still in Brussels dealing with EU stimulus and budget negotiations.

There have been calls from opposition and tenants' groups for the protections to remain in place until the end of the year, and People Before Profit TD for Dun Laoghaire, Richard Boyd Barrett, says the lack of a clear announcement today from government has left renters vulnerable.

"First thing this morning, on the day of the expiry of the eviction ban, I had tenants coming in from Dun Laoghaire saying their landlords were moving to evict them, specifically on the grounds that the eviction ban had not been extended and no announcement had been made.

"To evict people into homelessness at any time is disgraceful, but it is utterly unthinkable during a public health emergency."

Last Friday, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien denied that there is a "row" between himself and Attorney General Paul Gallagher over the extension, after reports suggested that Mr O'Brien and Mr Gallagher are at odds over the constitutionality of continuing the measures.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin O'Broin also addressed the lack of clarity on the extension last week. 

"The ban needs to be extended not just until October, but until the end of the year, because a very large number of people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are young renters who won't be able to get back to work until next year, so they need protection."

