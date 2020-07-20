No new Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

No new Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland
First Minister Arlene Foster during a press conference at the Galgorm Resort near Ballymena, Co Antrim, after a visit to see their recent ??2 million expansion investment. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 20, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 14:52 PM
Digital Desk & Press Association

There have been no new deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The death toll in the area remains at 556, since Friday.

23 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland since Friday of last week, bringing the total number of cases to 5,857.

The news comes as First Minister Arlene Foster has indicated she will not deliver joint public health messages in the North with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, until investigations into republican Bobby Storey’s funeral conclude, after the event drew a large attendance amid pandemic restrictions.

However, the First Minister said she would be prepared to make joint announcements alongside the Deputy First Minister on other executive issues, such as plans for the North's economic recovery.

Read More

Arlene Foster claims 'difficulty' delivering public health messages with Michelle O’Neill

More in this section

Hook Lighthouse.jpg Unscheduled visitors being turned away from lighthouse 'fail to understand capacity issues'
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 20, 2020 Arlene Foster claims 'difficulty' delivering public health messages with Michelle O’Neill
Damaged car Rathfarnham 2.jpg Dublin council told to stop 'pandering to tree huggers' and remove dangerous trees 
#covid-19social distancing

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices