No new Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

There have been no new deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The death toll in the area remains at 556, since Friday.

23 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland since Friday of last week, bringing the total number of cases to 5,857.

The news comes as First Minister Arlene Foster has indicated she will not deliver joint public health messages in the North with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, until investigations into republican Bobby Storey’s funeral conclude, after the event drew a large attendance amid pandemic restrictions.

However, the First Minister said she would be prepared to make joint announcements alongside the Deputy First Minister on other executive issues, such as plans for the North's economic recovery.