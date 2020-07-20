Wexford council urges people to avoid gathering at beaches in large numbers 

Wexford County Council is urging people to avoid gathering in large numbers at its beaches.

It is after Gardaí were drafted in to redirect people heading for Duncannon Beach yesterday afternoon.

The council says it had one of its busiest days of the year there yesterday, with lifeguards counting 300 people on the strand and sixty more in the water.

Spokesperson David Minogue says they will be sending out warnings so as to avoid a repeat of yesterday.

“We will use local radio and indeed social media as we go forward,” he said.

“People are taking the opportunity when the weather has improved.

“And you can take it from the weekend going forward that we will have that kind of information up there so people will know before they travel which beach is likely to be less populated.”

In a statement, gardaí said that the beach remained open.

“Gardaí in New Ross conducted traffic patrols around Duncannon Beach and Hook Head yesterday,” the statement said.

“Due to the high volume of traffic in the area, Gardaí issued alerts to local media to avoid the area where possible.

“Duncannon Beach remained open to visitors on Sunday and no offences were detected in the area.”