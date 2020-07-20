Wexford council urges people to avoid gathering at beaches in large numbers 

Wexford council urges people to avoid gathering at beaches in large numbers 
File image. Picture: Denis Minihane
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 11:45 AM
Digital Desk staff

Wexford County Council is urging people to avoid gathering in large numbers at its beaches.

It is after Gardaí were drafted in to redirect people heading for Duncannon Beach yesterday afternoon.

The council says it had one of its busiest days of the year there yesterday, with lifeguards counting 300 people on the strand and sixty more in the water.

Spokesperson David Minogue says they will be sending out warnings so as to avoid a repeat of yesterday.

“We will use local radio and indeed social media as we go forward,” he said.

 “People are taking the opportunity when the weather has improved.

“And you can take it from the weekend going forward that we will have that kind of information up there so people will know before they travel which beach is likely to be less populated.” 

 In a statement, gardaí said that the beach remained open.

“Gardaí in New Ross conducted traffic patrols around Duncannon Beach and Hook Head yesterday,” the statement said.

“Due to the high volume of traffic in the area, Gardaí issued alerts to local media to avoid the area where possible.

  “Duncannon Beach remained open to visitors on Sunday and no offences were detected in the area.”

More in this section

993979 Loftus Hall, claimed as Ireland's most haunted house, up for sale 
Sun-park-grass-dog_pano.jpg Dublin council told to stop 'pandering to tree huggers' and remove dangerous trees 
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Long term travel plan needed as coronavirus 'to continue for years'

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices