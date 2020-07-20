Figures show 98% rise in calls from survivors to Rape Crisis Centres during lockdown

Rape Crisis Network Ireland (RCNI) has released data showing a "significant increase" in calls to its centres during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The RCNI's figures from six Rape Crisis Centres during the coronavirus pandemic from March to June shows that calls to their helplines went up by almost a quarter, 23%, when compared to the same period last year.

The largest increase of 63% was in March.

The body said there was a 98% increase in the number of contacts from survivors seeking counselling and support, while there was also a rise of 83% in the length of time spent on calls to the helplines.

Elaine Mears, RCNI’s Data and Privacy Coordinator said: “Where previously helpline contacts may have been just a few minutes, now they were lasting over 30 minutes, with calls up to an hour and a half increasing five-fold when compared to the same period last year”.

Their data also shows that 781 people aged between 12 and 23 called the six helplines.

RCNI Executive Director, Dr Clíona Saidléar, said: "We are so glad that children and young people who needed rape crisis support reached out and found us.

We do remain concerned for children during this period and know that there are many who have not been able to ask for support and help.

"We need redoubled Government and Tusla commitment to ensure that Rape Crisis Centres, alongside other specialist services and partners, the Gardaí, Sexual Assault Treatment Units and children's specialist services will be here when they do."

The RCNI has also seen a growing number of survivors of all age groups contacting RCCs for support, especially those aged between 40-49.

Dr Saidléar said: “From our conversations with counsellors and managers in RCCs we believe that this is in a large part due to the lockdown measures triggering past trauma.

"This age cohort are often holding multiple responsibilities such as care of children and elders as well as un/employment, increasing pressures at this time.”

There was also a 69% surge in the number of contacts made to RCCs by people seeking information, and a 72% rise in the number of professionals accessing the helplines.

People can find their local Rape Crisis Centre here www.rapecrisishelp.ie.