Government's travel 'green list' will not be published tomorrow

The Irish government will now not publish their 'green list' of countries which are safe to travel to tomorrow.

A cabinet meeting to sign off on the final list had been arranged for Monday but has now been deferred because of the ongoing EU Council negotiations in Brussels.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is attending the negotiations.

The meeting on the 'green list' has not yet been rescheduled, but the cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to sign off on the July economic stimulus package.

It is not yet clear if the 'green list' will also be released on Tuesday, or whether it will be delayed until later on this week.

Currently, people arriving in Ireland from overseas – with limited exceptions such as essential supply chain workers – are required to fill in a passenger locator form and self-quarantine for two weeks.

People crossing the border from Northern Ireland are not subject to restrictions on their movement here.

Read More Covid-19 nursing home deaths inquiry urged

Visitors arriving in Ireland from countries on the new 'green list' will not be required to isolate for 14 days.

Only countries that have a coronavirus infection rate the same or lower than Ireland are expected to be included on the list.

This therefore means that Great Britain and the US are both likely to be excluded, as potentially are other popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal and France.

Conversely, countries like Cyprus, Malta, Finland and Norway are likely to be noted for inclusion.

People can still enter Ireland from countries not on the green list, but they will be required to self-isolate - this includes Irish holidaymakers returning home.

The Irish Government continues to advise citizens not to travel abroad for holidays this summer and has encouraged people to have a staycation in Ireland.

- Additional reporting from the Press Association