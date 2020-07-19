Coronavirus: No further deaths, ten new cases confirmed in Ireland

Coronavirus: No further deaths, ten new cases confirmed in Ireland
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health: 'As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland. 
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 17:51 PM
Steven Heaney

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported no new Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland today.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Ireland remains 1,753.

However, 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to health authorities.

There have now been a total of 25,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

The HSE says that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Speaking this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health urged the public to remain vigilant, and to continue to adhere to the latest health advice:

“All it would take for Covid-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency. 

"As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland. 

"Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus. 

"Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-Covid-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay 2 metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together,” he added.

