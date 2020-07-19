Calls for fines for illegal short-term rentals

Poor levels of short-term let applications and enforcements have prompted fresh demands for a robust system of fines for agents and platforms advertising illegal home rentals.

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner show that just 637 notifications were submitted for Airbnb units and short term rentals this year, out of an estimated 28,000 total units available.

The paltry level of notices to local authorities - just 2% - comes despite attempts by the last government to curb the use of short-term rentals in rent pressure zones.

The latest data from the Department of Housing shows, for the first time, a breakdown of where suspected breaches of the ‘one host, one home' legislation have taken place. The numbers of tracked breaches are particularly low in areas, including in Cork City.

Up to the end of the March this year, local authorities have identified 1,757 properties suspected of breaching the short term let regulations, where they have operated in rent pressure zones without the appropriate permissions.

Suspected breaches include in Dublin City (466), Fingal (825), Louth (159), Kilkenny (100), Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown (46), Laois (43) and Wexford (45).

However, the department says none were recorded in Cork City, Limerick while only two breaches were identified in Galway City and in Kidare each.

In total, just 633 warning letters nationwide were issued by councils to owners about illegal lets.

The number of notifications from owners and agents was also very low, despite the thousands of properties available on short-term let websites such as Airbnb.

Just 637 annual notifications or Form 15s were submitted, the Department says.

This included just two for the entire of Cork City, only 12 for all of Kildare, eight for Kilkenny, four for Limerick and only seven for Louth. Dublin's four authorities accounted for 523 notifications for short term lettings.

Figures from monitoring website Inside Airbnb show that as of May 27, there were 28,910 units for rent in Ireland.

Since July 1 last year, any non-principal private homes used for short term lettings must apply for planning permissions. Principal primary residencies used for short term lettings are subject to a 90-night limit and must notify the local authority.

Elsewhere, only 47 short-term let change of use planning applications were made to authorities, most in Dublin City, figures show.

The data was obtained by Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, who says a new system of fines is needed as the laws have failed to regulate the sector.

“What these figures clearly show is the urgent need to regulate the platforms. Airbnb and others are profiting by advertising illegal short term lets. This is unacceptable.

"Eoghan Murphy could have addressed but refused to do so. Darragh O’Brien [the new housing minister] now has an opportunity to fix this. We need the Government to introduce a new offence and fine for estate agents and online platforms that advertise short term lets than are not compliant with the regulations.

The fines should be punitive. This would result in a significant number if properties returning to long term letting at a time when we need more properties to rent.