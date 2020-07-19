Govt 'must not repeat mistakes of February and March' when easing travel constraints

The Government is being urged not to "repeat the mistakes" of February and March when travel restrictions are eased tomorrow.

A green list of countries is due to be published and people arriving from those areas will not have to quarantine for two weeks.

Popular holiday spots like Spain, France and Portugal are not expected to be on the list.

Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the US will not be on the travel list and Britain is also "unlikely" to make the cut.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast today, head of the department of international health and tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI) Professor Sam McConkey said it is a "difficult balance" to strike.

He said that given the "competing considerations" of easing travel restrictions, it would be "impossible to keep everyone happy".

Prof. McConkey said: "I was absolutely delighted that between March/April to the third week of June, things improved dramatically, we really got control of the transmission of this virus.

"Since then we have seen some rise in cases, and we're all thinking, 'are we back where we were in early March, is it coming back', and I hope not."

Prof. McConkey said the focus should be on travel restrictions to keep the country's Covid-19 figures suppressed.

He said: "We're in a much better place, the risk would be if you bring in loads of people.

"In fairness, we did already, lots of people came in from Cheltenham, people came in from northern Italy, people came in from skiing, and they came in with no self-isolation.

"So essentially, it's inviting us to repeat our mistakes of February and March."

Professor McConkey added that the reopening of schools should be a priority as it is an "issue of social value" and that getting people back into education was a "social and national essential thing to do".

He said the impact of the coronavirus "could go on for years" and getting schools open again will be essential to Ireland's economic and social future.

He also advised anyone with symptoms to contact their GP to arrange for a test and to stay at home and isolate.

He said: "If the test is positive, people should then activate contact tracing on the Covid-19 app in addition to being contacted by a contact tracer on the phone.

"By doing that really thoroughly, by second-degree contacts rather than just first, we can help stop the spread of this virus."

He said he was "hopeful" the virus can be managed through the winter if people go to their GP with symptoms and get tested quickly.