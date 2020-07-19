Contractor claims timeframe for National Broadband Plan could be cut by three years

The contractor of the National Broadband Plan has said it could be rolled out across the country within four years instead of seven.

The scheme aims to connect more than 500,000 homes to high-speed fibre internet.

Works on the €2.9bn project were continuing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Business Post reports that David McCourt has said there is a plan being put in place to finish the project in 60% of the agreed timeframe.

Earlier this week, it emerged that new rural homes would have to pay up to €5,000 to connect to the scheme, with Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae saying it was another attempt to drive people out of rural Ireland.

The plan has been dogged by delays and controversies over the years.