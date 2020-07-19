Contractor claims timeframe for National Broadband Plan could be cut by three years

Contractor claims timeframe for National Broadband Plan could be cut by three years

Earlier this week, it emerged that new rural homes would have to pay up to €5,000 to connect to the scheme.

Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 10:05 AM
digital desk

The contractor of the National Broadband Plan has said it could be rolled out across the country within four years instead of seven.

The scheme aims to connect more than 500,000 homes to high-speed fibre internet.

Works on the €2.9bn project were continuing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Business Post reports that David McCourt has said there is a plan being put in place to finish the project in 60% of the agreed timeframe.

Earlier this week, it emerged that new rural homes would have to pay up to €5,000 to connect to the scheme, with Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae saying it was another attempt to drive people out of rural Ireland.

The plan has been dogged by delays and controversies over the years.

Read More

Greens want reduced motorway speed limits to cut carbon emissions

More in this section

DENIS stock 16 Greens want reduced motorway speed limits to cut carbon emissions
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Govt set to maintain reduced pandemic payments into next year
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Health expert more worried about local infections than  travel ban in bid to curb second wave

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices