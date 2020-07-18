Vatican indicates support for reburial of Tuam babies

The Vatican has indicated that it supports reburying hundreds of babies who died in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Rome's Ambassador to Ireland, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, said that the children's remains should be exhumed.

The bodies of more than 800 babies and toddlers were buried in underground chambers at the site.

Previously, draft laws were announced which would allow for the excavation of remains, but the Tuam burial site still remains intact.

Breda Murphy, PRO of the Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance, said the babies deserve to be re-buried with dignity.

Ms Murphy said: "I think it's important to the entire state of Ireland. Children were never buried.

"They are the unburied dead, they were disposed of and concealed in Tuam. It's the fact that they were forgotten for so long, and for our survivors who are now aged between 65 and 82 years of age and upwards, they have no memory of their early life in the home.

"One thing they feel is a solidarity with the lost children."