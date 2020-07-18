HSA finds almost 200 workplaces in breach of Covid-19 rules

The HSA said 92% of businesses had coronavirus control measures in place, but the other 8% did not. Photo: Kieran Clancy
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 08:45 AM

Nearly 200 workplaces inspected by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were not compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

The watchdog carried out nearly 2,400 coronavirus-related inspections between May 18 and July 10.

The HSA said 92% of businesses had control measures in place, but the other 8% did not.

Minister of State at the Department of Business, Robert Troy, has a clear message for those who are not compliant.

He said: "I'd say to them to look at their competitors, to look at the other businesses in the vicinity, to realise that the vast majority, 92% are compliant, that they need to step up to the plate, that it's not good enough that businesses are cutting corners in any way in relation to the protocols that are there."

