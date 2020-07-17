Girl, 14, missing in Co Louth believed to be in Drogheda area

Jade Rolon, 14, has been missing from the Monasterboice area since Wednesday, July 15.
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 21:00 PM
digital desk

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistancing in locating a teenage girl who is missing in Co Louth.

Jade Rolon, 14, has been missing from the Monasterboice area since Wednesday, July 15.

Jade is 5'8" and of medium build with dark, shoulder length hair.

It is believed she was wearing black leggings and a black jacket with black fur at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí believe she may be in the Drogheda area.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Drogheda Garda Station (041) 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

