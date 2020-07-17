Simon Coveney: US not on travel 'green list', UK unlikely to make the cut

The United States will not be on the Government's travel "green list" to be published on Monday, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, has indicated that the United Kingdom is also unlikely to make the cut.

The list of safe-travel countries will mean visitors from those nations will not be required to restrict their movements for 14 days on arrival, whereas those arriving from other countries will have to.

It came as the latest announcement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed three deaths from Covid-19 and 34 new cases.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Mr Coveney likened travel to and from countries on the green list as travelling to counties within Ireland, saying they did not pose any additional risk.

He said the finalising of the list — which is expected to be short — was based on "epidemiological data and numbers", and not on politicial considerations.

"This is not on the basis of politics, it's on the basis of epidemiological data and numbers so that we can compare Ireland with other countries and then we can put countries on a green list that we regard as representing no higher risk than Ireland represents," Mr Coveney said.

In other words, travelling to one of these countries is no different than going to Kerry or Connemara or Donegal for your holidays. I think that is what we're trying to do here.

He said the Government would follow public health advice in making a judgement call as to what R number is regarded as relatively safe, and then apply that to all countries.

“On that basis the US will not be on the green list and it is very unlikely our closest neighbour will be under that threshold that we set, that's really unfortunate," he said.

"The two countries that we'd like to open up to in terms of international travel are the UK and the US given the integration between our economy and those two countries and of course the number of visitors that would like to come here, to spend money in hotels and have holidays here and so on.”

The latest figures from NPHET mean there have been 1,752 Covid-related deaths and a total of 25,730 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began here.