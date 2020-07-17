FAI must deliver governance changes to get funding

Sport Ireland has warned the FAI that the money it has pledged the beleaguered organisation will not be released until it delivers of changes to governance, as promised months ago.

The Board of Sport Ireland issued a statement following a meeting on Friday at which it considered an update on the Football Association of Ireland.

With the FAI in difficulty back in January, the then-Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Shane Ross, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the FAI on behalf of the Government in a show of financial support.

However, that commitment was contingent on changes being implemented within the FAI.

A recent joint letter from the new Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport & the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, and the then-new Minister of State with Responsibility for the Gaeltacht & Sport, Dara Calleary, to the FAI Chairperson Roy Barrett had already outlined that the new Government has no intention of entering into any discussions with the FAI or other stakeholders on the terms of the MOU, backing Sport Ireland in working with the FAI to support its governance overhaul.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy added: “Sport Ireland has not paid out any of the €5.8m grant funding to the FAI in 2020 to date.

"Furthermore, no funding is scheduled to be paid in advance of the FAI’s EGM.

To avail of the funding support, the FAI is aware of the need to make the essential amendments to its rules and constitution in line with its commitments in the MOU.

"These changes are also required as a pre-requisite to the FAI applying to Sport Ireland for any portion of the additional €70m of new Government funding to support the sports sector through the Covid-19 crisis.”