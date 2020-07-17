'More questions than answers' over Phoenix Park's sudden reopening to cars

Criticism of a decision to re-open Dublin's Phoenix Park to car traffic has continued to mount as it emerged more than 200 cyclists per hour made use of its cycle lanes at the height of lockdown.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said an answer to a parliamentary question on the subject she had submitted to Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O’Donovan had “raised more questions than answers”.

The majority of the park’s gates were closed to car traffic following the introduction of a 2km travel limit in the wake of Ireland’s lockdown on March 27.

The OPW, which has responsibility for the park’s maintenance, initially said it had no plans to reopen the park’s gates after two such attempts were aborted in June, and reiterated that stance just four days before unexpectedly announcing all bar one would reopen on Friday, July 10.

That decision has been criticised as the park become somewhat of a refuge for the public during lockdown.

Mr O’Donovan’s answer to Ms Hourigan stated the decision stemmed from “an increase in the volume of traffic in the neighbouring areas surrounding the park to which the gate closures have in part contributed”.

Read More Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties

“In fact, a further increase in traffic volume in the coming weeks and months with the escalation of the returning workforce within the city and the reopening of schools might be anticipated,” the TD for Limerick County said.

Mr O’Donovan previously denied being lobbied in any way regarding the gates’ reopening.

Ms Hourigan said she has, in response, made detailed inquiries regarding the meetings the Minister may have had with various interests prior to announcing his decision, as Mr O’Donovan’s response had failed “to address the conflicting statements made by the OPW”.

Temporary cycle lanes were introduced in the park towards the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in order to allow sufficient room for social distancing between individual cyclists. The lanes measure 7km and span the length of the park’s central thoroughfare, Chesterfield Avenue.

In answer to another PQ from Kildare Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said it is intended to maintain the new lanes “in the short to medium term”.

“Local counting undertaken by park staff recorded in excess of 200 cyclists per hour in the afternoons during the peak of the lockdown,” he said.

He acknowledged they have continued to be used extensively despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions.