Children's Minister defends Eamon Ryan's 'moment of human frailty'

Eamon Ryan, who has been defended for "a moment of human frailty" when he fell asleep during a debate on workers rights. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie File picture.

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 18:00 PM
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan falling asleep in the Dáil was "a moment of human frailty", according to Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman.

Meanwhile, a Green councillor has lashed out at the party, claiming it has "made a liar of her" over workers' rights and maternity leave.

Mr Ryan and the Green Party came under fire for the incident which occurred during Thursday's debate on a Social Democrats motion on workers rights. 

Mr Ryan was asleep in his seat and was awoken by Chief Whip Jack Chambers. 

"I think there was a moment of human frailty there from Eamon. It shouldn't have happened and I think he did acknowledge that as much himself," Mr O'Gorman said.

However, Cork City councillor Lorna Bogue criticised the vote, rather than Mr Ryan's actions, saying the decision to vote against an extension to maternity leave and the workers' rights motions represented "intergenerational harm".

She said, "My party voted against maternity payments, and against a living wage and collective bargaining for precarious workers.

"I've spent six years defending the Green party - telling people on the doors they wouldn't repeat the intergenerational harm they inflicted last time. 

This party has made a liar out of me. 

"A new generation of the young will pay for the failure of the Green Party with their futures."

Mr O'Gorman, who had previously spoke on the extension of maternity leave for mothers whose babies were born mid-pandemic, said the government had been unable to extend the leave by the proposed 12 weeks, but had extended parents' leave by three weeks per parent.

The Green Party also faces the prospect of voting against a ban on hare coursing. 

Rise TD Paul Murphy is expected to introduce a bill banning the practice in the next two weeks. 

During the Green Party leadership hustings this week, Catherine Martin said if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were against the bill, she would vote against it "with the heaviest of hearts".

Housing Minister denies row with Attorney General over rent freeze extension

