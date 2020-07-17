HSE needs temporary buildings to ease capacity issues in face of Covid-19, Dáil committee hears

Temporary buildings are required to increase the capacity of the health service as it faces growing waiting lists and reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and Irish Cancer Society both made the call for 'temporary builds' at the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 on Friday.

The IMO said capacity was a “fundamental problem” and 5,000 beds, including 300 intensive care beds, are needed to meet capacity challenges presented by Covid-19 and growing waiting lists.

It is also seeking an additional 1,600 consultant posts, 500 of which must be filled immediately, and for the two-tier consultant pay system, which was having a “devastating impact” on recruitment, to be addressed.

Greater supports are also needed for GPs and public health services.

IMO chief executive Susan Clyne said, “It is inevitable that patients whose care has been delayed will present with more complex needs as they deteriorate and they will suffer negative health outcomes. Mortality rates will increase.

“This is a health crisis and we must respond accordingly and prioritise investment in our health services."

The IMO said capacity issues date back to 2008 and temporary buildings offered an immediate and short-term solution.

“Temporary builds have to be the first option. Purchasing or renting space will have to be the second option while we develop these longer term projects,” Ms Clyne said, adding that temporary builds were better than “no builds”.

Relying on private hospitals won't address current capacity issues, she said.

If we add the amount of beds available in private hospitals and public hospitals we are still below capacity.

The Irish Cancer Society echoed the call for building temporary clinical units.

Thousands of patients have missed out on cancer screening over the past four months, the Society said, estimating that over 450 cancers and 1,600 pre-cancers have gone undetected so far.

It welcomed the resumption of cervical screening but expressed disappointment that the BreastCheck and bowel screen programmes would not resume until Autumn.

“There are people who have cancer and don't know it. Until those screening programmes are restored, we aren't giving them the best chance of detecting that cancer as early as it could have been,” the Society's Director of Advocacy, Rachel Murrough, said.

Early diagnosis was key, she said, to improved cancer survival rates.

“Ireland isn't doing well in terms of cancer survival. We’re lower than OECD average and we need to do much better,” she said.

The pandemic, she added, could lead to excess and avoidable deaths and urgent action was needed.

“If action is taking immediately the most dire predictions can be avoided from becoming a reality," she said.

The HSE must publish a “recovery roadmap” and the government needs to fully fund services before budget 2021, she said.

The Society also called for the national cancer strategy and Sláintecare to be fast-tracked.