No Covid-related deaths in NI as 19 new cases confirmed

No Covid-related deaths in NI as 19 new cases confirmed

Today, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said coronavirus fatality rates have fallen to their lowest levels since the outbreak began.

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 15:57 PM
Press Association

There have been no further coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland, with the total recorded by the Department of Health still standing at 556.

There were 19 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded on the department’s Covid-19 dashboard to 5,834.

Today, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said coronavirus fatality rates have fallen to their lowest levels since the outbreak began.

Three deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in the week ending July 10 – the fewest since March, according to statistics.

In the same week, nine deaths were officially registered – some of which would have occurred prior to that week. The number of registrations was also the lowest since March.

While published with a lag of a week, the Nisra figures give a fuller picture of Covid-19 deaths than the daily figures released by the Department of Health, which focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its statistics using death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Read More

US not on green list of safe travel countries while UK 'unlikely' - Coveney

More in this section

Drinking beer at party Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties
IUA Universities 'actively revising' plans for first-years due to Leaving Cert results delay
DENIS waste 1 Customer enraged at Irish Water charging €27k for connection to wastewater mains
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices