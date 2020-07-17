No Covid-related deaths in NI as 19 new cases confirmed

There have been no further coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland, with the total recorded by the Department of Health still standing at 556.

There were 19 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded on the department’s Covid-19 dashboard to 5,834.

Today, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said coronavirus fatality rates have fallen to their lowest levels since the outbreak began.

Three deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in the week ending July 10 – the fewest since March, according to statistics.

In the same week, nine deaths were officially registered – some of which would have occurred prior to that week. The number of registrations was also the lowest since March.

While published with a lag of a week, the Nisra figures give a fuller picture of Covid-19 deaths than the daily figures released by the Department of Health, which focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its statistics using death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.