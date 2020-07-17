Helen McEntee denies she is missing in action over Barry Cowen affair

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has denied that she has been missing in action during the Barry Cowen affair.

Ms McEntee said that criticism from Labour Party leader Alan Kelly is unfair and that she feels the sacking of Mr Cowen is "an issue which has been dealt with".

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Kelly said that Ms McEntee should address the situation, particularly after Mr Cowen said that the leaking of his Garda Pulse file to a Sunday newspaper constituted a criminal act.

Mr Kelly said that the questions around the file go to the heart of the administration of justice in Ireland.

"Where the hell is the Minister for Justice and Equality, Deputy McEntee, in all of this? She has been tweeting about greenways.

"There are serious issues at the heart of An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice and Equality, and how justice is administered, but we have not heard a peep out of the Minister."

Speaking in Dundalk today, Ms McEntee said that it is possible to tweet about cycling investments and be Minister for Justice.

"I wasn't aware that tweeting about greenways and significant and important funding on cycleways was something that I couldn't do and my constituents will probably disagree with Deputy Kelly in that regard.

"But this is a matter that has been dealt with. The Taoiseach and has made his decision, and I support him in that.

"And this has been I think a very difficult week for Deputy Cowen as well, and I think we can all understand that, but there is an independent process underway and I think it's important that we allow that process to take place."

Ms McEntee would not be drawn on whether Taoiseach Micheal Martin's decision to sack Mr Cowen was right, but said that she "supports the decision".