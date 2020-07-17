Disability services facing €40m deficit because of coronavirus says chief

TDs have heard a stark warning about the mental health of people with disabilities and their carers following Covid-19.

The Dáil's Covid-19 committee was told there is another pandemic about to hit of burnout for carers.

Inclusion Ireland research has found mental health to be a very serious issue among people with intellectual disabilities.

John Dolan, chief executive of Disability Federation of Ireland, said that disability services are facing deficits of over €40m.

“Services and supports to people with disabilities, were in a bad place before Covid-19 struck,” he added.

“The capacity to provide services and supports, in spite of the economy being fully recovered, was going in the wrong direction.

“While poverty was decreasing generally it remains high for people with disabilities. Services were already facing deficits of over €40m.

“This year’s HSE Service Plan, pre-Covid-19, reduced disability funding to organisations by 1% as an “efficiency measure”.

Mr Dolan added: “At this stage, we also need to reflect on what we have learned so far and be prepared for a second wave of Covid-19.

“The lockdown had a heavy toll on the mental and physical health of people with disabilities and their family carers.

“The resilience will not be there a second time if services are withdrawn, so we need to plan to ensure that essential services such as respite, home support and PA services can be delivered safely.

“The fundamentals of the Irish economy are strong, our capacity to borrow is not in doubt, we must invest now to minimise the damage to the lives and prospects of people with disabilities or two things will happen.

“Firstly, the lives and life years of people will be diminished. Secondly, any later investment will only show modest returns.”

Meanwhile, Dr Frank Conaty, acting chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), said Covid-19 has has “exposed inadequacies” of Ireland’s public policy.

He told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response: “It is clear that Covid-19 has given rise to significant risks of discrimination and the undermining of rights for persons with disabilities, including the rights of older persons, many of whom have disabilities.

“While Covid-19 is a once-in-a-generation public health crisis, its impact should be seen in the continuum of how people with disabilities have been, and continue to be, treated in the design and delivery of public policy.

“The Covid response has exposed inadequacies of Ireland’s public policy in relation to the situation of people in congregated settings, including nursing homes; the disruption of supports and services for both people with disabilities and for family carers; the accessibility of information for people with disabilities and the lack of appropriate data that would allow for more responsive decision-making.”