Housing minister's eviction ban extension plan branded 'a complete shambles'

Sinn Féin has described the Housing Minister's announcement on an extension of the ban on rent increases and evictions as a "complete shambles."

The ban was due to expire in three days, but yesterday Darragh O'Brien said it'll continue until later in the year.

Landlords have criticised the decision, saying it is protecting unruly tenants.

Eoin Ó Broin said the minister needs to be clear on his plans as thousands of people need help.

"We are three days out from when the ban of evictions is to end," he said.

"We don't know for how long it's going to be extended and on what grounds. That creates huge uncertainty both for tenants and for landlords.

"The ban needs to be extended not just until October, but until the end of the year because a very large number of people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are young renters who won't be able to get back to work until next year so they need protection."