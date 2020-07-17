Housing minister's eviction ban extension plan branded 'a complete shambles'

Landlords have criticised the decision, saying it is protecting unruly tenants.
Housing minister's eviction ban extension plan branded 'a complete shambles'
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin outside the Dail today, speaking to media. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 09:23 AM
Digital Desk staff

Sinn Féin has described the Housing Minister's announcement on an extension of the ban on rent increases and evictions as a "complete shambles."

The ban was due to expire in three days, but yesterday Darragh O'Brien said it'll continue until later in the year.

Landlords have criticised the decision, saying it is protecting unruly tenants.

Eoin Ó Broin said the minister needs to be clear on his plans as thousands of people need help.

"We are three days out from when the ban of evictions is to end," he said.

"We don't know for how long it's going to be extended and on what grounds. That creates huge uncertainty both for tenants and for landlords.

"The ban needs to be extended not just until October, but until the end of the year because a very large number of people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are young renters who won't be able to get back to work until next year so they need protection."

Read More

HSE warns hospitals wouldn't cope with second Covid-19 wave during flu season

More in this section

CC CONVENTION CENTRE Up to third-level institutions to defer opening dates for first years, minister says
Ireland Weather: Overcast but humid in Cobh, County Cork, Irelan Navy detains German fishing boat off Donegal coast
Norma Foley TD Education Minister under fire as Leaving Cert results delayed

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices