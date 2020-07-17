Education Minister plays down fears of college admission delays 

The Department of Education has moved to allay fears about college admission delays after it emerged that Leaving Cert results will not be issued until the first week of September.

Last night, the department confirmed that thousands of students this year will receive their Leaving Cert results on Monday September 7, three weeks later than usual.

This date ensures that the results work "seamlessly" with the CAO process and with the UCAS system in the UK, according to the Department of Education.

Students will go on to receive their first round offers of a college place from the CAO on Friday September 11.

Applications for appeals will open on September 14, and it is hoped the exams can be held during November.

Most schools signed off on calculated grades by the end of June, at which point the data was transferred to the Department of Education for the final stages of the process.

“I know that many students will be anxious while awaiting their results,” said Education Minister Norma Foley.

“I want to assure them that the people working on this are taking every precaution to ensure fairness so that students can receive the grades that reflect their work.

“This standardisation process at national level is essential for fairness and equity. It is really important to me that we deliver these Calculated Grades to the highest possible standards, and that the outcomes are fair to students.

“I have met and heard from the statisticians and experts involved about the intricate processing of the data that is being undertaken.

“This work is so important for students – we need to take the time it takes, to get it right.”

From Monday, students will be able to confirm online if they wish to receive Calculated grades, the alternative grading process introduced this year after this summer's Leaving Cert exams were cancelled.

Yesterday evening, concerns were raised in the Dáil that the delays with the results would have a serious impact on the college admissions process.

The Department of Education at that stage had yet to confirm if the results would be issued in September.

Many universities have already indicated that first-year students will begin at the end of September, before the rest of the college cohort.

Labour's education spokesman Aódhan Ó Riordan said that this year's students had suffered enough due to the stress associated with cancelling the exams initially.

He called on Ms Foley to provide some clarity for students.

Leaving Cert students have been left “high and dry”, according to Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Fein education spokesman, speaking after confirmation from the Department of Education.

“This is a hugely disappointing turn of events for students and it adds to the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they have had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.”