Country in 'precarious and uncertain' Covid position and must act in next fortnight

The country faces a “precarious and uncertain” position following a recent rise in Covid-19 cases but there is an opportunity to bring the virus under control in the next two weeks.

That was the key message at the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing on Thursday where 21 new Covid-19 cases and one further death were confirmed.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities now stands at 1,749 and the number of cases at 25,698.

Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed that 239 new cases were notified over the past 14 days, of which 186 arose during the two-week period.

The daily number of cases had doubled from nine per day in late June to 19 per day at present, the briefing heard.

Dr Glynn also confirmed 1,107 Covid-19 deaths in residential care settings, 985 of which were linked to clusters in nursing homes, accounting for 56% of all deaths.

A continued rise in infections, Dr Glynn said, would negatively impact on plans to reopen schools, resume healthcare services, and the need to protect the most vulnerable in residential care settings.

“We can see that we may be going in the wrong direction. We want to take the opportunity to take action now whilst we can to ensure we don't end up in a situation in a couple of weeks time where we have 150 or 160 cases per day,” Dr Glynn said.

“If we allow community transmission to increase with this disease, if we continue to see numbers like this increase, it is only a matter of time before we begin to see cases in those vulnerable groups,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn urged people to holiday at home this year and said visitors to Ireland should be limited to essential visits

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the epidemiological modelling group, said there was “high uncertainty” around the reproductive or R number, which was estimated to be 1.4 and possibly as high as 1.8.

“We're in an uncertain situation. The one thing we know is that the reproduction number is above one but we don't know how far above one. And that means for the next couple of weeks we're in quite a precarious situation in terms of where this disease will track,” he said.

“The opportunity is here now to bring the transmission of this disease back under control and the reproduction number back under one,” he added.

Meanwhile the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has warned that a quarter of hospital beds could be lost due to Covid-19 social distancing requirements and has called on the government to fast-track the opening of 2,600 additional hospital beds, 4,500 community step-down beds and double intensive care beds to 579 .

The IHCA said urgent funding is needed to increase hospital capacity and to prepare for additional challenges this winter. It also called for 500 vacant consultant posts to be filled.

IHCA president Donal O’Hanlon: “We risk losing significant capacity as a result of social distancing measures, yet there are thousands more beds required across the full scope of our hospital system. These facilities are not a luxury but a necessity.”

“This is a healthcare crisis that requires an emergency financial response from our Government,” he added.