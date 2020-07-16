Leaving Cert results will not be issued until September 7, Department confirm

File photo
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 20:19 PM

The Leaving Cert results will not be issued until September 7, the Department of Education has confirmed.

Education Minister Norma Foley has sought to alleviate the fears of student that the delay will impact on college enrollment. 

In a statement issued this evening her department said: "This date ensures that the results will work seamlessly with the CAO college entry system in Ireland and with UCAS, the college application process that operates in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK."

The department said the first round CAO offers will be issued on September 11 and results will be available in time for Round 1 offers from CAO and UCAS for colleges and universities in Ireland and UK.

Ms Foley said the Student Portal for the Leaving Certificate calculated grades will open for students next Monday at 12pm.

"Through this portal, all Leaving Certificate students will be able to confirm that they wish to receive their Calculated Grades results," the Department said.

Rent freeze and eviction moratorium to be extended


