Thousands of students may get Leaving Cert results later than expected, Dáil hears

Concerns have been raised in the Dáil that this year’s Leaving Cert results will be issued later than expected, which may in turn affect the third-level admissions process.

Thousands of students could see their results issued later than expected which in turn could have a serious impact on when they begin college, the Dáil heard on Thursday.

With many colleges and universities already indicating a start date for students, concerns have been raised that this may delay the admission process.

Labour education spokesman Aódhan Ó Riordan told the Dáil it had come to his attention that the Department of Education has “conceded” this year’s results will not be announced or published in September.

This is three weeks later than usual.

It is also later than previously indicated by the Department ofEducation, with the former Minster for Education stating he would like to see the results issued as close as possible to the traditional date.

Speaking outside of the Dáil, Mr Ó Riordan said this was yet more uncertainty for this year's Leaving Cert class, who have suffered enough.

"I am calling on the Minister to show some leadership and to give Leaving Cert students the reassurance they need by telling them how and when they will get their results."

At the time of going to print, the Department of Education had not responded to a request for comment.

Speaking in the Dáil, Norma Foley, the new Minister for Education, said the next step for students is to engage with the online portal, to indicate that they wish to receive calculated grades.

At that time the date of the Leaving Cert results will also be revealed, she said, adding that the Department is working with the colleges.