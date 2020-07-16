Micheál Martin rejects criticism over appointment of Séamus Woulfe to Supreme Court

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected criticisms that the appointment of former attorney general Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court was “all too cosy”.

Mr Woulfe’s name was the only one presented to Cabinet for appointment to the Supreme Court just three weeks after he left his post, said Mr Martin.

Mr Woulfe served as attorney general to then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar and before his term of office concluded applied to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) for consideration.

At the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, ministers approved his nomination to the country’s highest court, even though he has not previously served as a judge, at the behest of new Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Speaking in Belfast today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the appointment, denying it was part of any deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as part of the programme for government talks.

“That was a JAAB appointment. It had nothing at all to do with the formation of government and the JAAC meeting happened before the Government was formed is my understanding,” he said.

It’s an appointment made independently of Government, the recommendation came to this government, we weren’t going to interfere with a decision of JAAB as its termed.

He said it was his understanding that one name was recommended by JAAB for the Supreme Court vacancy.

“It came to Cabinet this week, it was to come to Cabinet... I think there was some talk it would come the previous week but there was no big deal about this.

Séamus Woulfe served as attorney general to then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

“Once JAAB selects somebody, the Government appoints that person and I don’t interfere with that, I’ve no intention of interfering with that,” said Mr Martin.

Shane Ross, the former transport minister, criticised the system of appointing judges as “too secretive”.

He said that he presumed Mr Woulfe recused himself from the meeting where his application was considered and approved.

JAAB is a panel made up of judges, the president of each standing court, and the attorney general, among others.

Mr Ross said the process of appointing judges is not transparent enough.

"I find the process of appointing judges extraordinary. We don't see what's happening," he said.

"This is another one of those unfortunately. You ask the question how and you come across a brick wall of silence.

"Séamus Woulfe, who is a good lawyer, would have been involved in the appointments (of board members) while he was there including the president of the Court of Appeal and the Chief Justice, and now, having recommended them to the cabinet, they would be sitting in judgment to make him a judge as well. It's all too cosy."