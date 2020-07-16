Migrants face uncertainty over visa renewals, campaigners say

Organisations promoting the rights of migrants say uncertainty over the resumption of immigration services is causing considerable distress​, despite the announcement by the Minister for Justice and Equality, Helen McEntee, of a further temporary extension of immigration permissions.

Chief executive of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran, said they all had "extremely concerned" clients with visa renewal dates due in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, a third automatic extension was applied for those with an immigrant status because of Covid-19, just days before the latest extension ​was due to expire next Monday.

The ​Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) at Burgh Quay in Dublin will open next week to facilitate first-time visa registrations on an appointment-only basis.

The online registration renewal system has been expanded to include all non-EU/EEA nationals based in Dublin seeking to renew their registration in the State.

However, the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) is still considering how they can reopen registration offices throughout the country while adhering to public health guidelines.

Eight organisations, including the Immigrant Council of Ireland, wrote to the Irish Naturalism and Immigration Service (INIS) this week calling for more durable, planned solutions as it becomes clear the ongoing impact of Covid-19 will affect ‘normal’ service for a significant period to come.

The other signatories are Cairde, Crosscare Migrant Project, Doras, Irish Council for International Students, Irish Refugee Council, Migrants Rights centre Ireland, Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, and New Communities Partnership.

They want GNIB offices across the country to operate in the same way as Burgh Quay to avoid the development of a two-tiered system.

And in cases where people are struggling to provide documents normally required because of the public health restrictions staff should be encouraged to use their discretion.

Mr Killoran said they acknowledged that the INIS had to act initially in response to the evolving situation and according to public health advice.

"However, providing a third extension of just one month is not reassurance, it is a fudge. The uncertainty for those living outside Dublin relying on GNIB centres and those with renewal dates in the coming weeks is causing ongoing significant distress,” he said.

Failure to be proactive ​and develop long-term is only storing up bigger problems in the long-run for both the Department of Justice and those affected.

“The risk of not ​providing durable solutions is significant as we know the ones who will suffer most​ if there are problems down the line caused by these interim measures are those trying to navigate a flawed system who have done nothing wrong."