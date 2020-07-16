One further death from Covid-19 recorded with 21 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Service Centre (HPSC) confirmed the death along with 21 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of deaths to 1,749 in Ireland while the total number of cases confirmed in Ireland has reached 25,698 since the outbreak began.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn reminded the public to continue following health advice and guidance.

Dr Glynn said: “The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high-risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same.”

In the North, there were no new deaths from Covid-19 reported for the third day in a row.

However, a cluster of Covid-19 cases has been discovered in the Co Derry town of Limavady, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) said.

It is linked to a gathering at a house. Testing and contact tracing is being conducted.

The overall estimated reproductive rate of the disease is 0.5-1.0, meaning less than one person is infected by each case in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures come as the government decided yesterday to not press ahead with Phase 4 of Ireland's lockdown exit.

Mr Donelly said: "When things looked good there was a public health rationale for accelerating therefore we did accelerate, now that the R rate has gone back up public health advice is to slow it back down again.

Nobody wants these restrictions in place.

The Minister also said that the Government is taking Nphet advice to limit gatherings in homes to no more than 10 visitors.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan reported today some members of the public being offered Covid-19 tests by contract tracers are not coming forward.

Ms Canavan said that a growing number of cases had been identified in clusters, but some close contacts are not being tested.

"Public health doctors are reporting a growing number of clusters around the country in recent days.

"But they're also reporting a growing proportion of people identified as close contacts of possible cases who, when offered a test are not coming forward.

"Testing is a foundation stone of everything we're doing in this. If we don't know how many people have it, if we don't know where the disease is, we can't stop it spreading.

"So, please, if you're asked to get a test, do so," she said.