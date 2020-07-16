Covid-19 eviction ban will be extended but can’t last forever, says Leo Varadkar

The temporary ban on evictions and rent increases first introduced during the pandemic will not end on Monday.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said there are a lot of tenants who are “very anxious” about the prospect of being evicted from their homes.

He said: “The idea that people will be evicted into situations of homelessness, faced with the current pandemic, is unthinkable – from a public health point of view and a moral point of view.”

The current emergency ban on notice-to-quits, evictions and rent increases is due to expire this Monday, July 20.

It was introduced in March to protect tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet discussed the issue of evictions on Wednesday and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will make an announcement about it soon.

He said: “The temporary ban on evictions won’t end on Monday. But as the Deputy will appreciate, the legal advice around this is very strong.

It can only be temporary and can’t be forever – for reasons that are well rehearsed

“A medium-term solution is going to be needed as well as a temporary extension to the ban.”

The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Covid-19 Act states that renters can only be forced to leave their accommodation in exceptional circumstances.

It was supposed to end after three months but former housing minister Eoghan Murphy extended it until July 20.