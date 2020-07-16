Hiqa plots standards from a child's perspective

New “overarching” standards from the Health Information and Quality Authority will be written from a child's perspective.

The standards will set out the responsibilities of both health and social care providers when they are working to care for and support children.

Hiqa announced the development of the standards just days after publishing a report highlighting major non-compliance issues in Tusla's child and protection and welfare service in Cork.

In September 2019, HIQA received a copy of a local review that was undertaken by the Cork Service Area.

The review was "in response to a serious incident" relating to a child on the Child Protection Notification System.

Hiqa undertook an inspection of the Cork service area because it was unhappy with the response and found that the quality of social work supervision on individual cases was “mixed” and lacked “sufficient rigour".

Responding, the Child and Family Agency said they had improved supervision, monitoring and governance and regular audits on cases on the CPNS had started.

Hiqa believes the overarching standards, have the potential to improve the experience of all children using health and social care services.

Hiqa's director of health information and standards, Rachel Flynn, said all children have a right to be safe, to have timely access to appropriate services and support, and to maximise their wellbeing and development.

“These standards will ensure that there is a focus on the whole child, not just the needs that they are presenting with. This will ensure that the interests of the child are put first, above individual service requirements and will promote a consistent, child-centred approach to service delivery,” she said.

Tusla said that over the years Hiqa has developed standards for different aspects of approaches to services for children.

“The next natural level of development is to look at how all of those standards might integrate into one overarching set of standards for providing services to children. The potential benefit of this approach is far-reaching,” it said.

As a first step, Hiqa will undertake an evidence review but it will also engage widely with interest groups with experience of health and social care services to ensure that the standards are fit for purpose in an Irish context and can be implemented in practice.

In September members of the public will have an opportunity to express their views on what the standards should address; the information that should be reviewed by Hiqa and the groups and individuals it should engage with.

A public consultation on the draft standards is planned for next summer.

Tusla said it is actively involved in the discussion on the standards and welcomed the collaborative approach taken by Hiqa.

“While specialised services need their own standards and regulations, there is no doubt that overarching standards for all providers of children's health and personal social services will aid integration, including where very often one child has many service needs from different providers."

Hiqa committed to the development of national standards in 2018 but it also saw there was an opportunity to develop an overarching set of national standards to support improvements in all health and social care services working with children.