Immunologist: Still a chance Ireland can eliminate Covid-19 and reopen schools in Autumn

Dr Ryan, Associate Professor at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College said that the pausing of the reopening was “a step in the right direction.” 
Immunologist: Still a chance Ireland can eliminate Covid-19 and reopen schools in Autumn

The final phase of reopening was always going to be incredibly ambitious unless the country went for a zero Covid strategy, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Vivienne Clarke

Immunologist Dr Tomás Ryan has said there is still a chance that Ireland can eliminate Covid-19 so that schools and businesses can fully reopen in the autumn.

Dr Ryan, Associate Professor at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College said that the pausing of the reopening was “a step in the right direction.” 

The final phase of reopening was always going to be incredibly ambitious unless the country went for a zero Covid strategy, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.

“A lot of publicans and restaurant owners appreciate that being at 50 per cent capacity for the next year-and-a-half to two years is really not an ideal way of doing business.

“The advantage of taking a zero-Covid approach or a near-elimination approach, as is being explicitly pursued in Scotland by Nicola Sturgeon, is that it allows you a situation where you can have 100 per cent capacity.

“I think a lot of people working in that sector would like to see the country take that approach where, if we really take control of this and take control of our borders, then we could have 100 per cent capacity in bars, restaurants and pubs and have no fears about schools reopening.

“That is a decision that would need to be taken by Government within the coming few weeks, but what is clear is that many of the noises they have been making in the past 24-hours, I think, have been extremely encouraging.” 

The cautious approach being taken by the new Government was really welcome, he said. People needed to remember that there was no silver bullet for containing the virus.

“There is no one measure that is going to keep us safe and there is nothing that is going to make everything okay.”

Read More

Delaying phase four increases chance of schools reopening in September, Simon Harris says

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
SCHREMS%20DATA%20CASE%20OCT3%20CX1 CJEU ruling strikes down privacy agreement between EU and US

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices