CJEU ruling strikes down privacy agreement between EU and US

A seismic decision at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has seen not only the landmark privacy agreement between the US and EU struck down but has also called into question data-transfer agreements between the Union and all other countries throughout the world.

The long-awaited decision, colloquially known as Schrems II after Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who took the initial action which led to today’s decision, will create an enormous headache as to its interpretation for the US government, as well as Facebook, thousands of private enterprises involved in data transfer, and national data-protection regulators across the globe.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the effective winner in today’s case as it was its High Court challenge which had been referred to Europe for ruling upon, will be particularly heavily affected given its status as a "one-stop shop" for regulating tech giants accessing the EU like Facebook, Apple, and Twitter.

The decision has, on the surface, two main strands: The invalidation of the EU’s data agreement with the US, known as Privacy Shield; and a ruling that specific individual data agreements between the EU and other countries, known as Standard Contractual Clauses, will need to be examined individually by the world’s data authorities.

“The limitations on the protection of personal data arising from the domestic law of the United States on the access and use by US public authorities of such data transferred from the European Union to the United States, which the commission assessed in the Privacy Shield decision, are not circumscribed in a way that satisfies requirements that are essentially equivalent to those required, under EU law,” the European court said in its judgment today.

The initial case undertaken by Schrems had targeted Facebook in particular and the tech giant’s use of Privacy Shield for its transatlantic data sharing.

Privacy Shield was set up as a stop-gap to alleviate the differences between the EU and US data control regimes, in particular the surveillance of data traffic by the American National Security Agency (NSA).

The decision will now be referred back to the Irish High Court which will have to make its own decision on the Schrems case before it can be acted upon by data regulators. That decision is likely to be arrived at via an emergency sitting before the end of the summer legal term on July 31.